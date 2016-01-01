Overview

Dr. Laurence Engelberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Engelberg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.