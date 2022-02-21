Dr. Laurence Ellner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Ellner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Laurence Ellner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA.
Dr. Ellner works at
Locations
Barry E Shibuya MD2287 Mowry Ave Ste C, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 713-6559
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-5374
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellner is Easy to talked to. Answers questions asked. Very caring and follow up with the patients care.
About Dr. Laurence Ellner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellner works at
Dr. Ellner speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.