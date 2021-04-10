Dr. Laurence Dorman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Dorman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Laurence Dorman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC9570 SW 107th Ave Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 271-1564
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorman treated my daughter with kindness, and provided a great deal information and empathy.
About Dr. Laurence Dorman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730153016
Education & Certifications
- Central New England Podiatry Residency Program
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.
