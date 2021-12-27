See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They completed their residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Cramer works at ENT And Allergy Specialists in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA, Bryn Mawr, PA and Royersford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broker Cramer & Swanson Ent PC
    826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 487-7200
  2. 2
    Ent and Allergy Specialists
    5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  3. 3
    ENT and Allergy Specialists Bryn Mawr
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  4. 4
    Bryn Mawr Surgery Center LLC
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 400, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 601-9177
  5. 5
    Phycare Asc LLC
    475 Enterprise Dr Ste 100, Royersford, PA 19468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laurence Cramer, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518058338
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency

