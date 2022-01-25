Dr. Carmichael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Dr. Carmichael works at
Locations
-
1
Laurence C. Carmichael MD1111 S Raleigh Ave Ste 600, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-8835
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carmichael?
He saved my life a few years ago and came down to see nurse administer tests. If not for him I would not be here.
About Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1538263983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmichael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmichael works at
Dr. Carmichael has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmichael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmichael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmichael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.