Overview

Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Carmichael works at LAURENCE C CARMICHAEL MD PC in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.