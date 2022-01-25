See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Sheffield, AL
Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.

Dr. Carmichael works at LAURENCE C CARMICHAEL MD PC in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurence C. Carmichael MD
    1111 S Raleigh Ave Ste 600, Sheffield, AL 35660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 381-8835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2022
    He saved my life a few years ago and came down to see nurse administer tests. If not for him I would not be here.
    Betty — Jan 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laurence Carmichael, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538263983
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmichael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carmichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carmichael works at LAURENCE C CARMICHAEL MD PC in Sheffield, AL. View the full address on Dr. Carmichael’s profile.

    Dr. Carmichael has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmichael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmichael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmichael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

