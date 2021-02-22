Overview

Dr. Laurence Bradley Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Bradley Jr works at Soderstrom Skin Institute in Peoria, IL with other offices in Peru, IL, Normal, IL and Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.