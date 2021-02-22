Dr. Laurence Bradley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Bradley Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurence Bradley Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Peoria Ambulatory Surgery Center4909 N Glen Park Place Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 674-7546Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:00pm
United Physical Therapy LLC2200 Marquette Rd, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 224-7400
Soderstrom Skin Institute2100 Jacobssen Dr, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 268-9980
Soderstrom Dermatology Center Sc1800 E 54th St Ste B, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 344-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I liked him as soon as he walked in the room! He was concerned about my welfare. Down to earth kind of guy and a people person.
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1639516313
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Bradley Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley Jr has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.