Dr. Laurence Bailen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurence Bailen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Bailen works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Healthcare2000 Washington St Ste 368, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 606-4927
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been under Dr. Bailen's care for a decade or so and couldn't be more pleased. He is exceedingly polite and professional. Top notch in his filed and a great listener to boot. Spends all necessary time to ensure I've got the information I need. Great practitioner and diagnostician. Hard to beat.
About Dr. Laurence Bailen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1922078930
Education & Certifications
- New Engl Med Center
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
