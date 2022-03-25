See All Plastic Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Harris Regional Hospital and Mission Hospital.

Dr. Arnold works at Plastic Surgery of Asheville in Asheville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery of Asheville
    2 Walden Ridge Dr Ste 20B, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 490-0118
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Harris Regional Hospital
  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Went to Dr Arnold to have ruptured implants removed he explained everything was very kind and caring After seeing many pictures of breast on the Internet after surgery I know I picked the right surgeon he learned his craft Well he did a Great job can hardly see any Stitches and it’s only been three weeks. When I had a question and called his office I didn’t even leave a message It was after hours he returned the call in half an hour Now I found that amazing!!!
    Joyce Arias — Mar 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD
    About Dr. Laurence Arnold, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649221706
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Vincentâ€™s Hospital (Melbourne, Australia)
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.