Dr. Laurence Adams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Adams Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurence Adams Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, St. Thomas More Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Adams Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (210) 579-0709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams Jr?
Dr Adams is excellent doctor. He has great bedside manner. You feel like to you his only patient while he is with you. I would reccomend him to any body who has a brain injury.
About Dr. Laurence Adams Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1629070412
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- St Luke's Hospital and Health Network
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Military Institute
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams Jr works at
Dr. Adams Jr has seen patients for Tremor, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.