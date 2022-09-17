Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaretsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They completed their residency with L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, General Surgery
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaresky is so knowledgeable and really cares about making her patients feel better and healthy. She was straight forward and I knew my 2 year old was in amazing care. I would chose her over and over again!
About Dr. Lauren Zaretsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1700867546
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaretsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaretsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaretsky has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaretsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaretsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaretsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaretsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.