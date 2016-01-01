See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Lauren Young, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Lauren Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Young works at UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITALS DEPARTMENT in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave Ste MC7082, Chicago, IL 60637

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Arthritis

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    About Dr. Lauren Young, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1457844607
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITALS DEPARTMENT in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Young's profile.

    Dr. Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

