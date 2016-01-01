Dr. Lauren Yeager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Yeager, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Yeager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Yeager, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407019896
Education & Certifications
- Childrens National Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
