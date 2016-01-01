Overview

Dr. Lauren Yeager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Yeager works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.