Dr. Lauren Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Wong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St Fl 8, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2399
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a lot of pain and I was on two blood thinners so I ask her for a pain patch . It was very expensive she contact company to see if I could get it at a discounted price we did thanks yo her I’m able to move about still with arthritis in both hips and knees spine
About Dr. Lauren Wong, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760642912
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Rheumatology
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods.