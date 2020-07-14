Dr. Lauren Witmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Witmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Lauren Witmer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
Lancaster General Wmn and Babies Hosp690 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-0700
Lancaster General Hospital555 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 544-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Westermann takes a sincere interest in you and your problem. Her approach is measured and her outcome for me has been fantastic! I'm a medical professional and I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lauren Witmer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295981116
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
