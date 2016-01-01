Dr. Lauren Welsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Welsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Welsh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Welsh, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851527956
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
