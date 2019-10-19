See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (5)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Weissmann works at South Jersey Fertility Center in Marlton, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Jersey Fertility Center
    400 Lippincott Dr Ste 130, Marlton, NJ 08053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Birth Control
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Birth Control Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 19, 2019
Dr. W is the absolute best! She’s extremely professional and compassionate while realistic about expectations.
— Oct 19, 2019
Photo: Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD
About Dr. Lauren Weissmann, MD

Specialties
  Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English, French and German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1821217191
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Fellowship
Residency
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
Medical Education
  Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Weissmann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weissmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weissmann works at South Jersey Fertility Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Weissmann’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weissmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weissmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weissmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weissmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

