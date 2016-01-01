Overview

Dr. Lauren Weaver, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver works at CUIMC Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.