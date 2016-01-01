Dr. Lauren Walzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Walzer, DO
Overview
Dr. Lauren Walzer, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Walzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walzer?
About Dr. Lauren Walzer, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1811402373
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walzer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walzer works at
Dr. Walzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.