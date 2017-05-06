Dr. Lauren Turnbow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Turnbow, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Turnbow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22787 Us Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Turnbow takes time to treat my needs and genuinely cares about me. She is kind and empathetic and assures that I always feel welcome. Her receptionist Katherine, is very sweet and puts me at ease; always answering my calls and messages.
About Dr. Lauren Turnbow, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnbow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnbow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnbow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnbow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnbow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.