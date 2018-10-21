Overview

Dr. Lauren Tipton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Tipton works at Parkwood Pediatric Group - Charleston, SC in Charleston, SC with other offices in Daniel Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.