Dr. Lauren Tipton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Tipton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Tipton works at
Locations
Parkwood Pediatric Group - Charleston, SC1243 Savannah Hwy Ste B, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-8110
Parkwood Pediatric Group109 River Landing Dr, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 849-9582
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST bedside manor, and very knowledgeable. Couldn’t imagine a physician interacting with children any better than Dr. Tipton. She truly listens and takes her time to take care of the little ones!
About Dr. Lauren Tipton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1770922601
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Georgia
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tipton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tipton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tipton works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tipton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tipton.
