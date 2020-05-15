Dr. Lauren Thorpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Thorpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Thorpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem6450 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 583-1000
NorthShore Medical Group9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 220, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 583-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thorpe is personable and goes above and beyond to serve her patients.
About Dr. Lauren Thorpe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, Lingala and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- North Park University Chicago
Dr. Thorpe works at
