Dr. Lauren Thorpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Thorpe works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Niles, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.