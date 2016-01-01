Dr. Lauren Thompson-Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson-Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Thompson-Williams, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lauren Thompson-Williams, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Thompson-Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Office944 21st Ave N Apt 300, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (901) 517-7481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson-Williams?
About Dr. Lauren Thompson-Williams, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1679967467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson-Williams accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson-Williams works at
Dr. Thompson-Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson-Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson-Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson-Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.