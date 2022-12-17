Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Terranova, DO
Dr. Lauren Terranova, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2830
Valley Health Pharmacy1400 MACARTHUR BLVD, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 445-2830
- Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Lauren Terranova was very thorough and informative. She took extra steps to insure better success/results for the procedure she was performing on me. I felt very comfortable with her and her approach.
About Dr. Lauren Terranova, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1821363292
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Terranova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.