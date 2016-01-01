Dr. Lauren Tashman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tashman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Tashman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Tashman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Tashman works at
Locations
-
1
Simi Pediatrics2950 Sycamore Dr Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tashman?
About Dr. Lauren Tashman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609180843
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tashman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tashman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tashman works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tashman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.