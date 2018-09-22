Dr. Lauren Tarbox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarbox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Tarbox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Tarbox, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
South Texas Renal Care Group4511 NW Loop 410 Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-7900
-
2
Marymont Dialysis Center2391 NE Loop 410 Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions
-
3
Northeast12413 Judson Rd Ste 250, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 614-7900
-
4
Stone Oak502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 346, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tarbox has the best out going personality. When u meet her for the first she greets you with a smile that is so contagious. She genuinely cares about your health and well being. One of the most friendliness warm hearted people you will ever want to meet. Her knowledge and approach explaining things in layman terms is much appreciated. You walk away with a sense of reassuredness and peace knowing you are getting the best renal care possible...
About Dr. Lauren Tarbox, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154580223
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Southern Methodist University
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarbox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarbox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarbox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarbox speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarbox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarbox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarbox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarbox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.