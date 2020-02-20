Dr. Lauren Taglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Taglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Taglia, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Taglia works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine RMG Naperville636 Raymond Dr Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 315-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taglia?
Great, very friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Lauren Taglia, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720366636
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Health System
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taglia works at
Dr. Taglia has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Taglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.