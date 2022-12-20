Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Sum works at
Locations
-
1
Beltway Foot Clinic9515 Bellaire Blvd Ste B, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 988-4848Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Pearland12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 1102, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 340-3030Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sum?
Dr. Sum means the world she made my day . Helped a lot with toes. Staff is helpful.Glad to have find her.
About Dr. Lauren Sum, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1972522399
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Medicine & Surgery
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sum works at
Dr. Sum speaks Chinese and Spanish.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Sum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.