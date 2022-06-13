See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Lauren Spring, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Spring, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Spring works at STONY BROOK UROLOGY, PC in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook University Medical Center
    100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2990
  2. 2
    Stony Brook Psychiatric Associates - Putnam Hall
    169 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 632-8850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2022
    I've had the unique perspective of being not a client but a supervisee of Lauren for several years. She embodies many of the attributes I hold high and I often model my own care of clients after her. I have nothing negative to say about her and would strongly recommend her as a physician and more so as an educator. I'm very fortunate I met her at the point in my career when I did and am very thankful for all she has done for me and many others over her life.
    Adam Bied — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Spring, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699092841
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Spring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spring works at STONY BROOK UROLOGY, PC in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spring’s profile.

    Dr. Spring has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.