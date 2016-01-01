See All Psychiatrists in Broomall, PA
Dr. Lauren Solometo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lauren Solometo, MD

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lauren Solometo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Broomall, PA. 

Dr. Solometo works at Mirmont Outpatient Center in Broomall, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Campbell
    600 Abbott Dr, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 476-1899
  2. 2
    Mirmont Outpatient Center - Exton
    825 SPRINGDALE DR, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 565-1130
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lauren Solometo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982067419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Solometo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solometo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solometo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solometo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solometo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lauren Solometo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.