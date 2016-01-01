Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD is a dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. Dr. Snitzer completed a residency at University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo. She currently practices at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Snitzer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Lauren Snitzer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- University Of Missouri, Columbia, Mo
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Snitzer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snitzer has seen patients for Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Snitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.