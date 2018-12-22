Dr. Lauren Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Smith, DPM
Dr. Lauren Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Smith works at
Columbus Foot Care Associates PC1900 10th Ave Ste 120, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 323-6914
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Smith provided excellent care and had a warm and personable manner. I highly recommend her. I have had trouble with my foot for years and after one visit she was able to identify and treat my problem with great success.
- Podiatry
- English
- Rush University Med Ctr
- Rush Univ Med Ctr
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
