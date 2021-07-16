Overview

Dr. Lauren Smit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Smit works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.