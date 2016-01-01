Overview

Dr. Lauren Simon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Loma Linda Family Medical Group in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.