Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Shikowitz-Behr works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Oceanside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 449-1874
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Manhasset Office
    1201 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-5950
    Kh Plastic Surgery PC
    143 N Long Beach Rd Ste 4, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-5950
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    South Nassau Communities Hospital
    1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 632-3000
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Recibe con mucha amabilidad a las personas, te escucha y responde con atención tus preguntas
    Ninoska — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780941096
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • North Shore LIJ
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikowitz-Behr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shikowitz-Behr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikowitz-Behr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.