Overview

Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Shikowitz-Behr works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Oceanside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.