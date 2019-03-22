Dr. Lauren Seeberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seeberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Seeberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Seeberger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Seeberger works at
Locations
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seeberger?
Brilliant. She is exceptional. She Spends time with you and LISTENS! She is honest but kind and doesn't give false hope. Her Team are professional and i couldn't ask for a better neurologist/movement disorder specialist. Rs
About Dr. Lauren Seeberger, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053305656
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seeberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seeberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seeberger works at
Dr. Seeberger has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seeberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.