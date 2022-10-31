Dr. Lauren Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Dept3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4082
-
2
Hofheimer Hall Office825 Fairfax Ave # 310, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 446-7900
-
3
Peninsula Office729 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 5E, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 446-7900
-
4
Princess Anne Office2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 500, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 689-5104
-
5
Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology500 N Washington St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (571) 419-5645
-
6
Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology2800 S Shirlington Rd Ste 706, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (571) 777-2410
-
7
Inova Medical Group - Urogynecology44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-8292
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr Scott performed a hysterectomy and it was very successful. I had no pain and a very quick recovery . She has a great bedside manner. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Lauren Scott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114210572
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Hartwick College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.