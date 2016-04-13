Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Oklahoma City Psychiatry9401 N Kelley Ave Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73131 Directions (405) 755-4700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First appt was easy to schedule and communication was very good.
About Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.