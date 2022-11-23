See All Neurosurgeons in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center|Parkland Hosp-U Tex SW|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Dr. Schwartz works at Neurosurgical Solutions, LLC in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Solutions, LLC
    13005 Southern Blvd Ste 141, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 765-6848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Cranial Trauma
Brain Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Surgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Neurological Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Alopecia - Brain Defect Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microsurgery of Brain Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trauma Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Adjustment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2022
    About 11 years ago,. God put my daughter’s life “Sydney Gomez” on Dr. Schwartz hands,, thank God and Her, my daughter has a normal life.. ??. I love that woman.
    Herman G — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1144239286
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center|Parkland Hosp-U Tex SW|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Cleveland Clinic Fndn|University Tx Southwestern Med School
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Neurosurgical Solutions, LLC in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

