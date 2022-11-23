Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center|Parkland Hosp-U Tex SW|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Locations
Neurosurgical Solutions, LLC13005 Southern Blvd Ste 141, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 765-6848
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About 11 years ago,. God put my daughter’s life “Sydney Gomez” on Dr. Schwartz hands,, thank God and Her, my daughter has a normal life.. ??. I love that woman.
About Dr. Lauren Schwartz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144239286
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center|Parkland Hosp-U Tex SW|St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Cleveland Clinic Fndn|University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Neurosurgery
