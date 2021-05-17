Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Schulz, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Schulz, DO is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
North Shore Hematology - Oncology Associates PC285 Lexington Ave Ste 201, New York, NY 10016 Directions (516) 239-8877
Total Urology Care of NY7 W 51st St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 218-3900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
DR SCHULTZ is very professional and makes you feel very comfortable, takes plenty of time, you never feel that she is rushing you!! i would definitely recommend her! i have been seeing her for a few years!!
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912134727
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Schulz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulz has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.