Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine

Dr. Runnels works at First Physicians Group in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology
    14405 Arbor Green Trl, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 262-0055
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    First Physicians Group Obstetrics and Gynecology
    5880 Rand Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 262-0055
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr Runnels was the on call Dr when I delivered my son. I got to the hospital at 9cm. My son had anencephaly and I was worried about how everything would go but she kept me calm and made me feel at peace. She was so sweet and wonderful. She helped me VBAC just like I wanted and supported every decision I made. Me and my husband are grateful to have had such a wonderful Dr during such a hard time.
    — Feb 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD
    About Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336341106
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Runnels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runnels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runnels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runnels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Runnels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runnels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runnels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runnels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

