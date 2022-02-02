Dr. Lauren Ruggiero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Ruggiero, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Ruggiero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Ruggiero works at
Nyu Langone Cityscape Obgyn38 E 32nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-9700
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center159 E 53rd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2700
Jerome L Shupack MD530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- 4 150 E 32nd St Fl 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr. Ruggiero for my prenatal visits, she was the doctor on call who delivered my baby, and I continue seeing her for my routine visits and could not recommend her enough! She is easy going, positive and makes every appointment enjoyable. She treats all of my questions as her top priority and continues to make me feel like I am her only patient, which I know is far from the case! I know at each visit she will take all of my concerns seriously and follows up in a very timely manner. I could not recommend her enough!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760773030
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
