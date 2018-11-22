Dr. Lauren Rothstein, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Rothstein, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Rothstein, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waldorf, MD.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Locations
-
1
Waldorf Market2992 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 825-9379Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rothstein was great with my son! She made him comfortable and he enjoyed his visit.
About Dr. Lauren Rothstein, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1588905756

