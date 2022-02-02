Overview

Dr. Lauren Roberts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at The Portland Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.