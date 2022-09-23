Dr. Rimoin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Rimoin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Rimoin, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Summit.
Dr. Rimoin works at
Locations
Westlake8825 FM 2244 Rd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Rimoin on a number of occasions and have always appreciated her knowledge as well as her willingness to answer questions. I never felt rushed. She is very professional but friendly and kind. Her staff have also been very kind and helpful. I'm sad to see her leaving our area but wish her well in her new location!
About Dr. Lauren Rimoin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1033478763
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimoin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rimoin works at
Dr. Rimoin has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimoin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimoin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.