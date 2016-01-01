Overview

Dr. Lauren Reed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Reed works at Lauren Reed, DPM in Spring, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.