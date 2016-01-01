Dr. Lauren Reed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Reed, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lauren Reed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
Lauren Reed, DPM20311 Kuykendahl Rd Ste B, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 324-8316
Lauren Reed, DPM1702 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 238-5295Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Reed, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1033473731
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hosp|Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
