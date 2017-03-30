Dr. Reager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Reager, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Reager, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Reager works at
Locations
Santa Monica Dermatology Medical Group2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 990W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-4484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant doctor ! I've been seeing him for decades now even driving 50 mike for appointments . Best dermatologist around .
About Dr. Lauren Reager, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316915267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reager speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.