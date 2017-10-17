Dr. Lauren Randel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Randel, MD
Dr. Lauren Randel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Brian Schulman MD PA4400 East West Hwy Ste G, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 656-3410
- 2 4405 East West Hwy Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 656-3410
I had the most amazing experience with Dr. Randel. I didn't think I'd give a Dr 5/5 stars, but she is an exception. She is an amazing listener and is human, which many doctors don't seem to be. She finally got my nightmares/bruxism under control, which no one was able to do.
About Dr. Lauren Randel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760518633
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Randel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
