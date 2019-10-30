Dr. Lauren Jadeja, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jadeja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Jadeja, DMD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Jadeja, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockledge, FL.
Dr. Jadeja works at
Locations
-
1
Murrell3819 Murrell Rd Ste G, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 379-5536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jadeja?
Dr. Price was very detailed with her work and kind with her time. I'm satisfied and happy with the result.
About Dr. Lauren Jadeja, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1295056299
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jadeja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jadeja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jadeja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jadeja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jadeja works at
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Jadeja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jadeja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jadeja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jadeja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.