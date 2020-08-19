Dr. Lauren Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lauren Powell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Powell works at
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
I was fortunate to have Dr. Powell as my PCP for a year while she provided services through Kaiser. She listens, exhibits a strong determination to find a medical cause for an illness, makes sure the patient gets the help they require. For example, when she was alerted that I had an extreme shoulder injury she immediately contacted me. I was fortunate to have Dr. Powell care for me. I staked my life on it!
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1750791695
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Powell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.