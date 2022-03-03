Overview

Dr. Lauren Podkowirow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Podkowirow works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.